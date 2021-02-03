When Hina Khan Spoke How She Prepared Herself To Walk The Cannes Red Carpet

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan has now become one of the popular faces of the acting industry. From TV, movies to web shows, the actor has done it all. Such was her success that the actor also got an opportunity to walk the red carpet of one of the most prestigious film festival, Cannes. In one of her previous interview with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke about the 5 seconds before she stepped out on the carpet of the Cannes festival.

Hina Khan stated that she was very nervous and didn’t know how photographers would react to her. One of her acquaintances gave her a piece of advice that the TV actor will never forget in her entire life. Talking about the 5 seconds she said, while doing her trails at Cannes, the TV actor met a guy namely, Greg, who Hina can never forget in her entire. According to the actor, Greg helped Hina with suggestions about her outfit.

While doing her trails, Hina could see many celebrities and it was her first time at such a huge event. This reportedly made Hina nervous and shocked as well. She immediately asked Greg what she should do, as she herself wasn't sure about her walk. "I am just a television celebrity and it’s my first time", Hina explained to him. Responding to it quickly, Greg reportedly told Hina that all the photographers standing outside were French photographers. He added that out of 100, 80% of the celebs who they are clicking are unknown to them.

Hina opined that apart from a perfect outfit, one needs to wear their confidence right. Hina suggested that photographers see one’s confidence and pose. Which is exactly what happened to her as well. The actor said that the only thing Greg suggested her was to wear her confidence right. According to her, photographers do not see dresses but instead notice the way celebs are posing. They stop celebs when they look at the way how people are carrying themselves. When one is confident enough they click you. Hina added that she will remember the experience for the rest of her life.

