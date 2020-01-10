Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Vedika's Munnar Trip Is Cancelled

Titled as one of the most-watched Indian television series of all time, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai chronicles the story of Kartik and Naira’s relationship, as they encounter life, families, tradition, and heartbreak. Helmed by Ram Pandey, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Recap of January 8, 2020

Naira calls Suhasini Dadi to speak about Umesh’s details, but Dadi informs her about Pallavi’s arrival at home. Later, Dadi and Naira snoop in and listen to Pallavi and Umesh’s telephonic conversation and realise that Umesh is creating problems for both of them. Naira requests Suhasini Dadi to keep Pallavi busy so that she can go to the hospital and gather information about their relationship. However, Pallavi leaves without informing Suhasini Dadi and reaches the hospital to meet Umesh. Naira hunts for some strong proof in the hospital & finds Umesh and Pallavi together, engaging in verbal banter. Naira overhears their conversation and realises that Umesh had saved Naira’s life. Meanwhile, Naira vows to expose Vedika soon and hunts for more evidence against her. Vedika announces her upcoming honeymoon plan with Kartik.

Written Update: January 9, 2020

Suhasini Dadi informs Naksh that she is waiting for Naira's arrival. Naksh enquires about the whole situation and in response, Sauasini reveals the truth. Later, Naira arrives and informs Naksh and Suhasini about the conversation which she heard and advises them to stay calm, as they don’t have any evidence to prove Vedika wrong. She tells Dadi about Vedika’s honeymoon plan which she has made to keep her and Kairav away from Kartik. She also asks Naksh to get Vedika’s sonography done from a different doctor by the next morning at any cost.

Kartik confronts Vedika about her issues with Kairav staying at home, to which Vedika asks him to take Kairav somewhere else. Kartik informs Vedika that he is fulfilling Kairav's promise. Meanwhile, Kairav complains to Naira about Kartik but Naira takes Kartik's side and consoles a sad Kairav. Later, Vedika vows to distance Kartik and Naira at any cost. To execute her plans, Vedika decides to take Kartik to Munnar. As the show proceeds, Kartik, Vedika and Dadi leave from Goenka villa while Naira reaches the hospital. However, Dadi conducts a drama to cancel her trip to Munnar and orders Vedika to take her to the hospital. The show ends with Naira hugging Kartik in the hospital.

