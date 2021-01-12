Hina Khan Completes 12 Years In The TV Industry, Fans Trend 'hina Ke Bemisaal 12 Saal'

Hina Khan completed 12 years in the film and television industry on January 12, 2021, i.e. today. The actor, on the occasion of her coming so far in the television industry, has been sharing several pictures and videos on how she’s enjoying this special day. Apart from that, fans also took to the micro-blogging site to trend “Hina ke bemisaal 12 saal” on Twitter.

On seeing the trend, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a screengrab and also thank fans for all their love and support. In the picture, one can see the Hina’s trend on No. 10 positions and along with that she wrote, “#Hinakebemisaal12saal trending. Thank you”. Check out the post below.

Taking to their respective social media handle, fans have gone all out to share several pictures, videos, and have also penned heartfelt messages for the actor on this day. Some users also went on to congratulate the actor on her success and wished her luck for the future. While some also went on to celebrate this day by sharing pictures of cake, sweets and much more.

One of the users wrote, “Congratulations stunner for completing 12 years in the industry. Thanks for respecting your fans, their love n efforts. Wish you so much love n happiness. Love you @eyehinakhan. Keep Slaying, Keep Smiling and Keep Inspiring. Hina Ke Bemisaal 12 Saal”. While another wrote, “Hina and her aura, was and is unmatched. she has attained all in life with her hard work, and has always pushed self to be better than before, her optimistic approach towards work has always been applauded, @eyehinakhan and her Twitter Moments. Hina Ke Bemisaal 12 Saal”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

About Hina Khan

Hina Khan made her debut with the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which also completed 12 years today. Post that the actor went on to star in several films, tv shows and series. The actor is known for her roles in films and shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hacked, Country of Blind and many more. Hina Khan was reportedly one of the Indian television industry's highest-paid actors in the year 2015 and 2016. Apart from that she also enjoys a massive fan following which is quite evident through her social media handle.

