When Hina Khan Spoke About Watching 'adult Content' For The First Time

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan has become a household name since 2009 and also became the highest-paid TV actress in 2015-2016. In one of her interviews with FHM India Magazine, she opened up about her thoughts on watching adult content. She shared pictures from the photoshoot and also her interview on Instagram. Read further ahead to know how Hina Khan reacted when she watched 'adult content' for the first time.

Hina Khan's reaction to watching adult content

In an interview with FHM India Magazine in December 2018, she opened up about her views and thoughts on Bigg Boss as well as some personal questions. She shared the pictures from her photoshoot as well as her interview. One of the questions focused on her reaction when she first watched 'adult content', to which she replied, "Let's just say it was an eye-opener." She answered a few other questions related to first dates and women's secret.

She was asked about one secret that men should know about women. To which Hina replied, “Women are full of secrets and mysteries and it won’t be fair to disclose the important ones. I think most men think that they are the ones who are scanning the chick in the room but in reality, it is the other way round, nothing misses these binoculars.” Another question that she answered was about her fantasy. She expressed how she feels to travel the world with her partner. She wants to share moments of togetherness in all the wonders of the world. Check out pictures from her photoshoot as well as her interview:

Hina Khan's movies

Hina Khan, who started her career in TV, has also stepped into Bollywood. She made her debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked alongside Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. The movie revolved around Sameera (Hina) who works for a magazine company and ends up getting hacked by her neighbour, Vivek who has a crush on her. He tries to make her life miserable. The film was released on February 7, 2020. Apart from this she also worked in short films that released in 2020.

