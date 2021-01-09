Hina Khan Opens Up About The Acclaim Her Film 'Lines' Has Been Receiving

Hina Khan has bagged another award for her film Lines, recently at the Montgomery International Film Festival based in USA. The actor is happy that her movie is being acknowledged and appreciated on international platforms and spoke about it in a recent media interview. Read further ahead and know what the actor has to say about it.

Hina Khan speaks about Lines

Lines has got Hina Khan another prominent achievement as she received the best actress award for her film at the Montgomery International Film Festival, in the US. Not just this, but the film was also nominated in the best picture category at the MIFF awards. "I am happy to see Lines being acknowledged and appreciated", said Hina Khan as she sees her primary venture attracting positive reviews and attention.

A delighted Hina shared, "Lines is our baby as it gave me a headstart into films, and the poster launch and unveiling which happened at the Cannes film festival in 2019 making it my Cannes debut, makes the film an even more special one for me. I am happy to see Lines being acknowledged and appreciated. The awards and nominations at the MIFF film festival are definitely the cherry on the cake for the entire team. The life story that my character 'Nazia' narrates through Lines is beautiful, heartwarming, filled with challenges and so much intensity, that is was a wonderful experience portraying such a diverse role. Also, Rahat Kazmi played a very important and pivotal role in taking the story forward and shaping up every character, for which I thank him. I now hope that we can soon show the film outside of film festivals to the rest of the world."

Lines was produced by Rahat Kazmi Films and co-produced under the HIROS FAAR BETTER FILMS banner, which is a production house started by Hina and her partner Rocky Jaiswal. The movie was filmed in Kashmir, while its poster launch took place at the much-celebrated Cannes Film Festival in 2019, which marked Hina’s red-carpet debut. As the movie premieres at film festivals across India and internationally now after the COVID-19 halts, the film is being highly appreciated for its concept, the way it has been narrated and shot and Hina's brilliant performance.

