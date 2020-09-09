Hina Khan Looks Stunning In A Sparkly Gown, Fans In Love With The Picture; See Here

Hina Khan never shies away from giving her fans a sneak peek into her life through her posts on social media. The actor recently tried out the newly unveiled Instagram reels feature and shared a glimpse of her look from the studio, and her fans could not stop raving over her attire. Read on:

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Reveals Why She Appeared In 'Naagin 5' For Only Three Episodes; Read Details

Hina Khan’s Instagram reels

In the recent reel video shared by the actor, Hina Khan can be seen in a sparkly gown complete with a veil. It seems like the Damaged 2 actor is in the studio or at the house. The Naagin 5 actor captioned the reel by stating, “Sneak Peak We are coming”. She also used a trending hashtag #FeelKaroReelKaro along with her post. Take a look at her adorable post.

Fans' reaction on Hina Khan’s Instagram reels

As soon as the actor shared the reels, many fans questioned whether she is getting married. One of her fans wrote, “Nahi hota inthezar ab yr di, bas dekna hai ab apko ab”. While the other fan wrote, “Looking Princess” with two red hearts. At the same time, the third user wrote, “Looking stunning as Bride” along with a bride emoji. Take a look at the fans' reaction below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Grateful As 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Tops The TRP During Re-run

Hina Khan crosses 9 million followers on Instagram

Hina Khan recently crossed the nine million mark on Instagram. On this occasion, the actor took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, which is on August 27, 2020, to express her gratitude to her fans. The actor shared an adorable post with a delicious looking cake, and it will surely make her fans smile.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor posted a video of a cake box that was given to her by her fans. On the box, one can see a sweet note of the actor which reads as “Congratulations, 9 million”. In the boomerang video, one can also have a glimpse of the delicious-looking cake. She also added a '9 million’ emoji and wrote, “Thank you. 9 Million strong.”

On the work front

Hina Khan is currently being seen on the much-applauded show Naagin 5 alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Jyoti, and Adaa Khan in lead roles. Hina Khan also took to her IG account to share the big news with her fans where she revealed that Naagin season 5 premiere became the No 1 show on Colors TV. Besides this, Hina Khan will also be seen in Hussein Khan’s Lines alongside Farida Jalal and Rishi Bhutani.

ALSO READ: Interesting Hina Khan GIFs That Are Apt And Can Be Used In Any Situation

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Vs Surbhi Chandna: Whom Do Fans Like More As New 'Naagin' In 'Naagin 5'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.