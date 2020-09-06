Interesting Hina Khan GIFs That Are Apt And Can Be Used In Any Situation

Hina Khan, popularly known as Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has created a niche for herself in the telly world. She is also quite popular for her role as Komolika in the show Kasautii Zindagi Ki 2. Hina Khan has participated in several reality shows as well. In the year 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina was titled as the first runner up in both the shows. Let’s take a look at some of Hina Khan’s GIFs that can be used to add weightage to the online conversations with friends.

Hina Khan’s GIFs

Credits: Giphy.com

This GIF shows Hina walking the ramp like a diva. She is seen wearing a simple white dress with small yellow flowers on it. Hina has always slain the ramp and in this one too, she is looking no less than stunning. This GIF can be used when you wish to make a bold statement or when you win an argument against your sibling or friends.

Credits: Giphy.com

This GIF of Hina is from her recent movie Hacked. Hacked is a psychological thriller film which is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie is based on a boy’s obsession with the lady he loves. Because of Khan’s expression in the GIF, it can be used when you hear something unpleasant or something shocking.

Credits: Giphy.com

This is another GIF from Hacked that can be used to tell your friends if your social media accounts are hacked. Another way to use it is if you want to narrate a horror or thriller story. It will add emphasis to the story.

More about Hina Khan

Hina is quite popular for her roles in the television industry. However, recently she made her debut in a psychological thriller film Hacked. Hacked is quite different from her usual works. It shows the reality of the cyber world. However, her fans enjoyed seeing her in a new and different avatar. amid the lockdown, Hina has been quite active on social media. She has a fan following of over 9 million followers. The actor is quite interactive with her fans and posts pictures of herself on Instagram from time to time.

Image credits: Hina Khan Instagram

