Hina Khan And Mira Rajput Kapoor Show How To Pull Off A Purple Lehenga In Style

Television star Hina Khan and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor both are known for their impeccable fashion choices. The two stunning ladies never fail to make heads turn and their Instagram pictures also receive major love as well as inspire a lot of women to wear chic yet stylish outfits. Both recently shared pictures on their respective Instagram handles, where they could be seen wearing beautiful purple-coloured lehengas.

Hina Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor show how to pull off a lehenga

Hina Khan is known for her bold fashion choices and statement pieces. She took to Instagram recently and posted a series of pictures wearing a stunning purple lehenga. The traditional Indian outfit was mono-coloured with golden work intricate work done on it. Hina Khan's style was impeccable as she wore her dupatta on one side and completed the look with a white-golden choker and a maang tika. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star chose to keep her hair open and added light waves to give it the perfect textured look. Hina kept her make-up subtle as well and wore golden eyeshadow and black eyeliner, with brown nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput's outfit was more traditional than glam and looked beautiful on her. Mira, who is currently attending the wedding festivities of one of her friends decided to wear a Banarasi purple-colored lehenga and paired it up with a red dupatta. The star wife looked stunning in her regal-looking attire and added a choker as well to complete her wedding look. She, too, kept her hair open and added light curls at the ends.

Hina Khan's photos

Naagin actor Hina Khan has been giving major winter wear outfit inspiration on her social media handle lately. The actor recently posted a series of black and white pictures wearing a black leather dress and paired it up with a white overcoat that had black patterns all over it. Khan also began the month of February, which she referred to as the month of love by posting pictures of herself donning a completely red outfit. She wore a red polo-neck sweater and velvet jacket. Khan kept her hair loose with few strands falling on her face and applied dark red lipstick and black smokey eyes to complete her look. She captioned her post, "So the month of Love begins..Let’s start it with the color red".

Image Credits: Hina Khan and Mira Rajput Kapoor Official Instagram Accounts

