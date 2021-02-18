Hina Khan Shares That She Misses Kangri, An Earthen Pot Used In Kashmir

Television actor Hina Khan is extremely active on her social media. She recently shared a post on her Twitter mentioning the Kashmiri Culture. Take a look at Hina Khan's Twitter post where she expressed that she misses something particular from heaven on earth.

Also read | Hina Khan Flaunts Diamond Ring; Fans Clamor To Know If She's Getting Married

Hina Khan misses the Kangri from Kashmir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Hina Khan is originally from Srinagar in Kashmir. She spent her childhood with her parents and her brother in Kashmir and then moved to Delhi to complete her MBA. After she bagged her debut role, she moved to Mumbai. The actor recently tweeted that she misses Kangri which is an earthen pot. A Kangri is a small pot filled with lighted charcoal which is woven around with wicker. The post read a few lines quoted by Kashmiri novelist Feroz rather.

I miss Kangri (Kanger) https://t.co/m0rUPsbpVo — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 18, 2021

Also read | Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Gauahar Share Adorable Valentine's Day Post For Their Partners

It read, "And how dare you think of paradise when Kashmir still exists on earth. Why don't you understand that the occupation itself is the deepest circle of hell and there's no hell beyond it". She shared the picture of the Kangri placed in snow during a sunset. In the Kashmiri culture, people living there use the Kangri to hide it beneath their traditional clothing to keep them warm while they walk around in the snow. It is normally kept inside a Pheran or a blanket.

Also read | Hina Khan Celebrates 1 Million Hashtags Of Her Name On Instagram With A Stylish Picture

Netizens seem confused with the word 'Kangri'

Fans have started wondering what a Kangri is after reading Hina Khan's Twitter comment about it. A fan asked what a Kangri is while another answered the question. The Twitter user wrote that it is a pot with a foiling of wood. She added, "And hot coals are placed inside so that they give heat only of the required amount." She mentioned that it is used to keep hands warm during winters. Another Instagram user wrote that one can take people out of Kashmir but one can't take Kashmir out of people. Here are some replied to Hina's tweet about Kangri.

It is a type of pot made of soil like diyas are made and covered with foiling of wood . And hot coals are placed inside so that they give heat only of required amount . Basically used in cold places mostly j&k . It basically used for warming hands. — Parul Sharma (@ParulSharma_24) February 18, 2021

You can take people out of Kashmir but you cant take Kashmir out of people😉❣️ — The Kashmiri Life (@TheKashmiriLife) February 18, 2021

Hina Khan on the work front

Hina Khan was recently seen in Naagin 5 playing the role of Nageshvari. The 5th season starred Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in lead roles. Hina also made her digital debut with the film Unlock which is currently streaming on ZEE5. She was seen in the web series Damaged 2 portraying the role of Gauri Batra. Her song Humko Tum Mil Gaye released in 2020 which featured Dheeraj Dhoopar opposite her.

Also read | Hina Khan Opens Up About How Diet And Hair Care Are Connected, Read To Know Her Secret

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.