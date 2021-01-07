Hina Khan Extends Her Support To Designer Swapnil Shinde; Calls Him A 'beautiful Soul'

On January 7, 2021, television actor Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and extended her support for the fashion designer Swapnil Shinde who recently declared himself as transgender. She shared a picture of Swapnil Shinde a.k.a Saisha. On January 5, 2021, Swapnil Shinde took to his Insta handle and shared several posts along with a note. In the note, he stated that he is not a gay man but a transgender. He also renamed himself Saisha.

Hina Khan extends support to Swapnil Shinde

Also read: Hina Khan Shares A Glimpse Of Herself Performing, Says 'Akshara Lives On'

While sharing Saisha’s picture, Hina penned a long note talking about the complexities of gender and identities. She wrote, “Identity can originate on the basis of gender but to identify with it, one has to be soulfully connected to it. The warmth and inclusiveness, the creativity and liberalism, the calibre and candour that you possess dear Saisha… is based on the power of your soul”.

She added, “You choose to do what other forgo because of societal norms and I have witnessed it the way you have warmly included me on basis of my ability not the means to show it”.

Also read: Hina Khan Shares Stunning Pictures While Having Gala Time At Beach

Hina Khan further added, “I may not know you personally but I know you enough to say one thing… what you did takes more than grit, it takes more than courage and it takes more than self awareness… it is the byproduct of the power of your soul. Your beautiful soul… and that’s what I see whenever I look at you... Before… and Now! A Beautiful Soul!!” She concluded by saying, “I LOVE YOU SAISHA, THE WORLD LOVES YOU”.

Swapnil Shinde is transwoman

Also read: Designer Swapnil Shinde Comes Out As A Transwoman; Changes Name To Saisha Shinde

Recently, fashion designer Swapnil Shinde shared a series of his ‘new look’ and a long note where he accepted his true identity and called himself a transgender. In the note, he explained the process of his transition and societal pressure. He also revealed that he is not a gay man but a transgender. He admitted that initially he was attracted to men and believed that he was gay but it was six years ago that he accepted himself.

He concluded by saying, “I am a Transwoman”. In the caption, he also explained the meaning of his new name ‘Saisha’. He wrote, “Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one”.

Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram/ Swapnil Shinde's IG

Also read: Hina Khan 'thrilled' To Bag Best Actress Award At Montgomery International Film Festival

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.