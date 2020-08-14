Hina Khan's Fan Points Out 'flower Shower' In Intro Scenes Of Shows She's Been A Part Of

Hacked actor Hina Khan’s debut as a Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy television show Naagin 5 has created quite a buzz on social media. Ever since the first episode of the series aired, Hina Khan’s fans have gone gaga on social media after watching her incredible avatar as a shape-shifter. One of her fans recently noticed a common thread across Hina Khan’s entries in all her notable shows which include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina Khan’s fan discovers a common thread

Taking to her Instagram story, Hina shared a tweet of her fan who described the common link between all her onscreen roles Akshara, Komolika and now as Aadi-Naagin. The fan explained that all her iconic characters have ‘flowers’ in common. They added how Akshara’s entry was made with a ‘flower rain’ & Komolika’s entry promo also had flowers. Now continuing the tradition, in Naagin 5, Hina makes an entry holding a plate of flowers.

Acknowledging her fan, even Hina couldn’t believe the coincidence. Calling herself ‘blessed’ she further said ‘flower shower in every television intro’. The actor further sighed sharing ‘from Akshara to Komolika to Naagin’ was one ‘hell of a journey’ for her. Take a look at her story here:

Naagin 5’s recent promo:

Along with Hina Khan, the fifth instalment of Naagin stars Mohit Sehgal, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra in prominent roles. Colors TV, took to Twitter, to share a glimpse of the next episode off Naagin 5 with fans. In the video, all the characters of the show are seen coming face-to-face with each other. Dheeraj Dhoopar who is essaying the role of a ‘Cheel’ plans to abduct the Naagin & stealing the Naagmani at the same time. Take a look at the promo here:

The promo unveils how the time of war is nearing calling it the ‘yudh ki ghadi’. It also declares how the ‘Naagin’ and ‘Cheel’ will face each other soon. The premise of this supernatural fantasy thriller traces the lives of shape-shifting serpent women who fight evil to keep safe their ultimate source of power, the Naagmani.

