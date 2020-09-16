Hina Khan On Why People Didn't Watch 'Hacked' In Theatres: 'Film Didn't Have A Star Kid'

Earlier this year in February, Hina Khan dipped her toes in Bollywood with her debut in the film, Hacked, helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie released on an OTT platform too. Khan recently opened up about how Hacked was not appreciated at the theatres due to the new cast.

Hina Khan opens up about her film Hacked

In an interview with a leading daily, Hina Khan expressed how the theatrical release of Hacked was not appreciated. Khan spoke about how the film received a great response online. Hina recalled how Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke up about nepotism and how she quite bluntly asked people to not watch films if they feel there is so much nepotism.

Hina stated that she agrees it is the audience who decides what they want to watch, be it movies of star kids or newcomers or others. More so, Khan opined how actors put in so much effort to get their movies into theatres and added that if they don’t get enough audience, then blaming nepotism doesn't help. The Unlock actor continued that people did not watch her debut film Hacked in theatres because it did not feature a big star's daughter.

Also Read | Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' is a heart-warming tale of fidelity

Also Read | Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar's chemistry in 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' touches netizens' hearts

Adding to this, Hina Khan revealed that Hacked was one of the top-most watched films during the lockdown on OTT. She wants to urge the audience to give actors a chance to make it a level playing field, she added. Hina also opined that the 'Bollywood mafia', 'insider-outsider' debates will end if the audience gives the actors equal opportunities.

Hina Khan's movies

After Hacked, Hina Khan made her digital debut with Hungama Play's Damaged 2. She was then roped in for the film, Unlock: The Haunted App, alongside Kushal Tandon. Khan also featured in the short film, Smartphone. On September 15, the makers of Hina and Dheeraj Dhoopar's new song, Humko Tum Mil Gaye, released the video online. Within a day of its release, Humko Tum Mil Gaye hit 4.1 million views on YouTube. The song chronicles the beautiful tale of love and how it heals all the problems and diseases too.

Also Read | Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar give sneak-peek into 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' song, fans pour love

Also Read | Hina Khan shares a glimpse of 'Naagin 5' launch, thanks director for the respect

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.