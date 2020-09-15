Last Updated:

Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar's Chemistry In 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Touches Netizens' Hearts

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's on-screen chemistry in the music video of 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' touches netizens' hearts and receives a thumbs up from Twitterati

Written By
Kashyap Vora
Hina Khan

Earlier this morning, the highly-anticipated music video of Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Humko Tum Mil Gaye was released on YouTube. The soulful melody is sung by Vishal Mishra, while its music has been composed by Naresh Sharma and lyrics written by Sayeed Quadri. Within a couple of hours from its release, the music video of the romantic number started trending on Twitter, with netizens being all-praise about the chemistry of the former Naagin 5 co-stars in Humko Tum Mil Gaye.

Also Read | Hina Khan On 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', Says 'team Ensured Every Look Had Something Unique'

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' trends on Twitter

On September 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., the music video of Humko Tum Mil Gaye was dropped on VYRLOriginals's YouTube channel. Within two hours of its release, it garnered over a whopping 450k views and 100k likes on YouTube alone, with hundreds and thousands of fans showering them with heaps of praise for their exceptional on-screen chemistry. Dheeraj and Hina play the role of man and wife in Humko Tum Mil Gaye's music video, and the heart-warming story of the on-screen couple in the music video left netizens swooning. 

Twitterati couldn't hold back but laud the makers of Humko Tum Mil Gaye for creating the soulful melody and most importantly, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar for their exemplary performance in its music video. While one user tweeted writing, "Just listened to the song and it’s so sooo beautiful. The story telling was so smooth and flawless. Amazingly sung with such beautiful lyrics.@eyehinakhan and@DheerajDhoopar thank you for doing your part perfectly", another wrote, "@eyehinakhan@DheerajDhooper excel brilliantly in Humko Tum Mil Gaye where they stay head strong even at difficult times & tell us what True love is". Check out Twitterati's reaction to Hina and Dheeraj's Humko Tum Mil Gaye song below:

Also Read | Hina Khan Asks Fans "Are U Excited", Shares Snippet From Music Video With Dheeraj

Check out the music video of 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' here:

Also Read | Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar Give Sneak-peek Into 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Song, Fans Pour Love

Humko Tum Mil Gaye was offered to Hina and Dheeraj post Naagin 5, revealed the actor herself. In an interview with The Indian Express, Hina revealed that although they essayed the role of enemies in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, the makers of the song saw some chemistry between her and Dheeraj. She also shared that the team of Humko Tum Mil Gaye thought they were the correct pair for the song. 

Also Read | Hina Khan Puts All Speculations To Rest; Reveals Her Next Project With Dheeraj Dhoopar

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND