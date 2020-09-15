Hina Khan & Dheeraj Dhoopar's Chemistry In 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' Touches Netizens' Hearts

Earlier this morning, the highly-anticipated music video of Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Humko Tum Mil Gaye was released on YouTube. The soulful melody is sung by Vishal Mishra, while its music has been composed by Naresh Sharma and lyrics written by Sayeed Quadri. Within a couple of hours from its release, the music video of the romantic number started trending on Twitter, with netizens being all-praise about the chemistry of the former Naagin 5 co-stars in Humko Tum Mil Gaye.

On September 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., the music video of Humko Tum Mil Gaye was dropped on VYRLOriginals's YouTube channel. Within two hours of its release, it garnered over a whopping 450k views and 100k likes on YouTube alone, with hundreds and thousands of fans showering them with heaps of praise for their exceptional on-screen chemistry. Dheeraj and Hina play the role of man and wife in Humko Tum Mil Gaye's music video, and the heart-warming story of the on-screen couple in the music video left netizens swooning.

Twitterati couldn't hold back but laud the makers of Humko Tum Mil Gaye for creating the soulful melody and most importantly, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar for their exemplary performance in its music video. While one user tweeted writing, "Just listened to the song and it’s so sooo beautiful. The story telling was so smooth and flawless. Amazingly sung with such beautiful lyrics.@eyehinakhan and@DheerajDhoopar thank you for doing your part perfectly", another wrote, "@eyehinakhan@DheerajDhooper excel brilliantly in Humko Tum Mil Gaye where they stay head strong even at difficult times & tell us what True love is". Check out Twitterati's reaction to Hina and Dheeraj's Humko Tum Mil Gaye song below:

When love and it's meaning is understood in true sense, and realized it's about being each other's strength then it is called pure love @eyehinakhan and @DheerajDhoopar beautiful song makes u realize how beautiful love is

Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now pic.twitter.com/Zi7KX5r4EJ — Tanu✨❤️Hina Di ✨😍 (@tanu_gupta80) September 15, 2020

Such an amazing, romantic,soulful nd meaning song☆



Awsome music nd lyrics



Hina nd Dheeraj really nailed it..



Extra points to Hina's amazing looks :p

Humko Tum Mil gaye Out Now

:) https://t.co/Q35IN1RyPW



||@eyehinakhan @DheerajDhoopar @VishalMMishra @VYRLOriginals || pic.twitter.com/QNeIWr8WcB — ANNU☆ᴴᴷ✨נυℓιєт✧ (@hprneet143) September 15, 2020

For many this song may have just a story but it is an emotion for me... bcoz it's the story of my parents... it's the story of love !!



Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now@eyehinakhan @DheerajDhoopar



( 1/n ) — ✨ AKSHAY THAKUR (A.R.T) ✨ (@AkshayT13950209) September 15, 2020

I just loved their chemistry



Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now pic.twitter.com/ve9sqvJWGV — Akash_HinaHolic✨AliaHolic❤️ Stay Happy Alia❤️❤️ (@eyeAkash786) September 15, 2020

Hina Khan in her live @DheerajDhoopar Is an amazing co-star &he is so dedicated to work,it was so good to work with him!



She also said, kya pata future mei kuch kar le, yeh suspense chod diya aapne Hina di!

@eyehinakhan



And yes,I just love the song



Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now pic.twitter.com/23pSU2LYYX — Radhika❤️ (@Radhikatweets25) September 15, 2020

I have never fallen in love,

But I am always fond of love songs and this song literally touched my heart!



Thank you for HTMG @eyehinakhan @DheerajDhoopar and the team !



It’s amazing!

And your hard work is seen here !



Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now — Radhika❤️ (@Radhikatweets25) September 15, 2020

They stole the show completely!@eyehinakhan × @DheerajDhoopar and the voice of @VishalMMishra



Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now pic.twitter.com/vtCTBfXtYj — HinaSquad♡ (@hina_squad) September 15, 2020

My Honest review Hina di,



This song was so beautiful,lyrics was so perfect and your each & every expression have touched my heart!

And yes your every attire you dressed up was just so amazing too!@eyehinakhan



Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now — Radhika❤️ (@Radhikatweets25) September 15, 2020

Just loved the song @eyehinakhan

Ur expression made it beautiful

And all the emotions were portrayed beautifully by u and dheeraj



Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now — ✨Eesha✨ (@Mish7Neet) September 15, 2020

A Successful Performance is a tale of "Self Transformation"! @eyehinakhan



.. U not only turn heads but the soul by exploring the character giving it a new Facet of Tenacity & a Paradigm of LoVe & Beauty!



U're a Class Act! Kudos to the entire team!



Humko Tum Mil Gaye Out Now pic.twitter.com/aDbJxr2QOS — ☙ⒶⓝⓋ☙ⓘⓀⓐ☙{अन्विका} :} (@AnViKa0_0) September 15, 2020

Check out the music video of 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' here:

Humko Tum Mil Gaye was offered to Hina and Dheeraj post Naagin 5, revealed the actor herself. In an interview with The Indian Express, Hina revealed that although they essayed the role of enemies in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, the makers of the song saw some chemistry between her and Dheeraj. She also shared that the team of Humko Tum Mil Gaye thought they were the correct pair for the song.

