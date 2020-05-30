Hina Khan's 'quarantine Routine' All About Working Out And Reminiscing Good Old Days

Hina Khan’s quarantine routine is all about workout, making funny videos and sharing old vacation pictures. Throughout the week she was quite active on her social media. Check out what Hina Khan’s week looks like.

Meeting beau ‘after ages’

Actor Hina Khan, in the wee hours of the day, shared an adorable selfie with beau Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram story. In the caption, she wrote, "After ages." With a 'Love' sticker and heart, she also highlighted the date, 'Thursday 28 May 2020'. The duo looks all smiles as they happily pose for the camera. Check out Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's cute selfie here.

Celebrating Eid

Hina Khan celebrated Eid at home amid Cornavirus lockdown. The actor shared a series of stunning pictures. Her Eid look comprised of a beautiful pink and white embroidered kurta with a skirt of the same print. The actor kept her makeup minimal and balanced the look with open hair. She completed her look with ethnic Kolhapuri flats. She was seen celebrating and posing for pictures at her own place and not travelling out for any Eid celebration.

Asking for her license

Hina Khan recently shared a series of pictures where she was seen posing with a stunning backdrop of the ocean. The actor was seen sporting an orange bikini with sand all over her body. In the series of pictures, she was seen striking some goofy poses and enjoying a gala time on her vacation. The actor captioned the picture as "I need my licence to chill...BACCCCKKKKKKK"

Sharing workout video

Hina Khan has been sharing several post-workout selfies and home workout videos amid the nationwide lockdown. The actor shared a workout video where she was seen trying out a new set of pilates instructed by her trainer. In the video, she was seen working out near to her balcony wearing a stunning pink and black athleisure. She captioned the video, "I know I know, it seems very easy when u look at it.. My reaction was exactly the same when my Pilates instructor @shefalishirke gave me a demo and explained the exercise.. but trust me guys it’s not that simple..when you lift your feet up in the air and your entire body weight lies on the tips of your toes or max to max on the balls of your feet.. you have to keep going and continue to pulse, squat, relieve and many other forms of barre exercises, without breaking the flow.. #TryItToBelieveIt and Barre is just a prop to balance, you can’t put your weight on the barre. Rule no 1 ðŸ™‚ A very effective workout to strengthen and tone your muscles, and definitely improves your posture."

