Hina Khan Reveals Why Her Eid This Year Was More Special Than Usual

Hina Khan is quite active on social media and has been sharing a lot of posts from her home during the quarantine. She recently took to her Instagram and shared pics and videos of herself celebrating Eid with her family. In the photos and videos, she was seen enjoying the auspicious day. After Eid, she talked to a leading daily and revealed how this Eid was so special for her. Read here to know more.

Hina Khan on why her Eid this year was special

Hina Khan talked to an entertainment portal and revealed that she celebrated the first Eid at home with her parents in 10 years. She then added that it was the first time she got to offer namaz with her family on Eid. She also mentioned that this Eid was very different and special as she did everything with her family. She also helped cook food for the day. Hina Khan expressed that she not a good cook and after looking at many recipes online she decides to make Hyderabadi mutton yakhni biryani.

Hina Khan then shared a funny story from her making the Biryani. She expressed that she stirred her rice too much and that led to the rice looking like Khichdi. She then added that it just looks a bit off but the taste and aroma were perfect. She added that all her family members ate the biryani twice and rated that her biriyani seven out of ten as it was her first try at making biryani. She also expressed that her Eid outfit was simple, subtle, and very classy. She also added that she did not buy anything new this time, but wore an outfit which she had not worn before.

After this Hina Khan expressed how she misses going out and meeting her friends and going on vacations. She expressed that she used to have dinner with her friends and she misses it. Hina than expressed that she feels lucky as she is in the comfort of her home. She also added that she is very blessed to have a roof on her head and food on her plate. She also expressed that her family is safe and everyone is doing well and are spending a lot of time together. She also added that she prays for those who are not privileged.

