Hina Khan’s Latest 'licence To Chill' Post Makes Boyfriend Rocky Say ‘haye Garmi’

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans.

One such actor is Hina Khan, who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how she is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently, she posted a throwback picture on her social media that made boyfriend Rocky feel ‘haye garmi’. Read ahead to know more-

Hina Khan’s latest post makes boyfriend Rocky say ‘haye garmi’

Just like everyone else, Hina Khan is also craving for some vacation due to the frustration built by the lockdown. It seems like the popular TV star desperately wants to go on a holiday.

Recently, Hina Khan took to her official Instagram handle to post a throwback picture. She shared bikini-clad pictures with white sand all over her body. The beautiful backdrop of the clear sea makes for a beautiful frame. The caption for the post read, "I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack”.

As Hina Khan posted the picture, it set the internet on fire. Fans spammed the post with more than three lakh likes and comments, in no time. Many celebrity friends also commented on Hina Khan’s picture, that includes Sonu Thukral, Amruta Khanvilkar, Ekta Kapoor, Pooja Banerjee, and many more.

In between all these comments, one comment that caught the eye of the fans was Hina Khan’s boyfriend, Rocky’s comment who couldn’t stop drooling over the picture. Rocky commented “haye garmi ðŸ˜“â¤ï¸” on the post.

On the work front

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara, reached a new level of fame when she became the runner up of India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss 11. She then went on to become the new Komolika of the television industry and even made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Hina Khan walked the Cannes red carpet and has been just achieving new heights of success over the past few years.

