Hina Khan Forays Into Digital Space; Shares Glimpse Of New Web Series 'Damaged 2'

Ever since Hina Khan dipped her toes in the Indian film industry with the 2016 blockbuster film, Lines, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Considered as one of the few successful television actors to make it big in the film industry, it seems like Hina Khan is now foraying into the digital space too. Recently, the actor shared a poster from her upcoming web-series on her official social media platform. Here are the details:

Hina Khan reveals the poster of Damaged 2

Talking to her official Instagram handle, Hina Khan recently shared a new poster of her upcoming web series, Damaged Season 2. In the poster shared on Instagram, Hina can be seen flaunting her vengeful eyes, pulling off the 'mysterious lady' look. With the poster shared, Hina Khan also revealed that the much-anticipated web series will stream on Hungama Play from January 14, 2020.

Damaged Season 2 is the second installment of Hungama's blockbuster original show, Damaged. Just like the first season, Damaged Season 2 is a psychological crime drama with a strong female character at the helm of the story. However, the makers have decided to twist the plot of the new season of the show by including supernatural characters, adding to fans’ anticipation. Take a look at the poster shared by Hina Khan:

Sharing the poster of my first digital project. Damaged Season 2 streaming from 14th January on @Hungama_Play pic.twitter.com/LftQXGHmHC — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 6, 2020

A glimpse of Damaged 2. Season premieres 14th Jan 2020 on @hungama_play https://t.co/d5SNE2u3dN — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) January 6, 2020

Fans react:

Super excited for ur digital debut

Wishing u all the best❣❣#Damaged2 #HinaKhan — Nivaan✨ (@nyyvan_m) January 6, 2020

2020 here she comes !

My queen owns this year and I know it coz I know it!

This first look is just mind blowing @eyehinakhan @AdhyayanSsuman @Hungama_Play #Damaged2

🤘🤞👍👏 https://t.co/2Q4x5UWfnR — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) January 6, 2020

