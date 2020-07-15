Hina Khan Aces Her Pilates Routine In Her New Workout Video; Watch

Television actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan has been homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, however, is making sure that she spends her time in the lockdown while focusing on her health and her fitness. Hina Khan has been showing her fans her workout routine and urging fans to work out with her.

Hina Khan often posts videos of herself doing Pilates at home. She also adds the hashtag ‘Workout with Hina’ to encourage her fans to join in. Hina Khan in her recently shared video is seen acing the Pilates exercises. She is seen sporting a perfect posture as she works out like a pro.

Hina Khan's workout

Hina Khan has been using her social media platform to inspire her fans to work out with her. Hina Khan has been posting reel videos on her social media which shows her doing some Pilates. Recently, one of her fans stated that she should stop posting reel videos and upload ‘quality content’. Rather than getting upset by the criticism, Hina Khan sweetly replied that she appreciates the love.

In the comment shared by Hina Khan, she refers to the fan as ‘my dear’ and added that they have the choice of whether to see her videos or not. She also reminded the fan that what she uploads on her social media is her choice alone. She asked the fan to appreciate what they like and added that her workout videos inspire millions as well.

Hina Khan went on to say that if her workout videos are inspiring millions, then that too is quality content. If not for them then for somebody else instead, she said. She concluded by saying that she appreciates the love that the fans shower her with. Check out Hina Khan’s fitness videos.

Hina Khan's videos

Hina Khan rose to fame after her popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Khan played the lead role of Akshara in the show from 2009 to 2016. She even participated in the 8th season Khatron Ke Khiladi and was a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 11. Last year, she was seen playing the role of a vamp named Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina Khan made her digital debut this year, with a show titled Hacked. She went on to do another show titled Unlocked for an OTT platform as well.

