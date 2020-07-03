Hina Khan's Mom Scolding Her In Instagram Video Is Every Mother-daughter Duo; Read Details

Hina Khan's latest Instagram story will seem relatable to many mother-daughter duos. In a video posted by the actor, her mother is scolding her for not taking good care of her expensive bags. Here's more on this.

Hina Khan's mom scolds her over expensive bags

On Hina Khan's Instagram story, her mother could be heard yelling at her in Kashmiri. When Hina asked what did she say, her mother burst out embarrassing laughter but soon started scolding the star once again. She said that Hina does not care good care of expensive bags which might get spoiled due to moisture in the rainy season.

Hina Khan's mother then put the bags out in the air. The actor shared the video of her mother scolding her with the caption, "mom on fire". She also posted another photo of her entire bag collection which her mother sorted out. Take a look at these

Hina Khan recently saw the release of her digital film, Unlock based on a murder-mystery. The film premiered on Zee5 on June 27, 2020. Directed by Debatma Mandal, the plot of the movie revolves around an obsessive woman who understands that she will soon lose the man of her dreams to her flat-mate. Besides her, the movie also stars Kushal Tandon.

Her often shares pictures and videos of her family. Recently, during the lockdown, she shared a post about her father on Father's Day. Adding a caption to the post, Hina said, "Always your Princess #DaddysLittleGirl Happy Father’s Day Dad â¤ï¸". Take a look:

Hina Khan also shared many workout videos and photos during the lockdown. It seems even the pandemic cannot keep the actor from keeping herself fit as Hina could be seen working out at home. Take a look:

Recently, Hina Khan was spotted at a studio resuming her work. She was there to dub for one of her projects. In an Instagram video, she said it was her first time stepping out of the house since the lockdown started and she did not feel safe at all. She also pointed out the problems of actors who cannot work with face masks on and have to remove them while shooting.

