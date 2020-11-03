Hina Khan Gets Pleasant Surprise From Fans, Beau And Family As She Hits 10M Followers

Television actor Hina Khan has recently crossed 10 million followers on Instagram. The actor's fans made sure that the celebration to mark this great milestone would be grand. HinaHolics planned a grand surprise for the actor and Khan was touched by this gesture of her fans. Keep reading to know more:

Fans planned a sweet surprise for Hina Khan

To celebrate Hina Khan’s Instagram milestone, her fans planned a surprise for the actor. From balloons, flowers, decorations and a proper high tea setup, Hina Khan's fans and wellwishers went out of their way to mark the occasion a special treat for the actor. Also, Hina had no clue about the plan and was overwhelmed by the love and support her fans showered on her. Recently, the actor shared a video and accompanied it with a thank you note for her fans. Take a look at Hina Khan's Instagram post below:

The caption of her post reads, "The immensity of your love can only be challenged by your gestures to show how much my little existence mean to you all. My support system, defence mechanism, powerhouse of love, my ever so dearest #HinaHolics I can never do enough for you all but will always truly love you till the end of ends. We’re #1Crore strong hearts. We’re #10Million member family. We’re gonna make it bigger by the day... Gratitude, Love & Respect to all my fans Thank you @heenaalad for all your efforts.. #HinaKeHinaholics (sic)".

Besides this, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, along with Khan’s parents and her staff gathered together to celebrate her Instagram achievement. For the celebration, the actor was dressed in a lilac ensemble. At the end of the video, Hina also expressed her gratitude towards her fans. She also talked about how she had no clue about what was being planned. Moreover, she also thanked all her fans for making her feel special.

Hina Khan's photos on hitting 10 million on Instagram

A few days ago, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures and boomerang video to celebrate her big day. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black tank top which she paired with the denim, and can be seen holding a balloon confetti. The caption of her post reads as, “10 Million Strong Thank you #10MillionHinaholics #10MillionInstaHearts, (sic)”.

About Hina Khan

Actor Hina Khan started her career with Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in the 11th season of the reality television show Bigg Boss. Moreover, she also played a prominent role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay (sequel) and Naagin 5. Besides this, she made her Bollywood debut with Hacked.

