Hina Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her Pilates Session, Beau Rocky Says 'Setting Barre Too High'

TV actor Hina Khan recently shared a video on Instagram that features her doing the Barre Pilates workout. Hina captioned the video as "#BarrePilates #BarrePilatesFusion Raise the Barre #PilatesLove #WorkOutWithHinaKhan @shefalishirke." The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, Hina Khan received a lot of love for her video.

Several fans liked and commented on Hina Khan's video. Further, Hina Khan's boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal also seems to be awe-struck by the video. Rocky Jaiswal’s comment read, "Setting the ‘Barre’ too high love." Further, he also used a heart emoji in the comment. Several fans replied to Rocky Jaiswal in the comment section. Hina Khan’s video is all over social media and fans just can’t get enough of her. Take a look at the comments here:

Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

Barre Pilates work-out

The Barre-Pilates workout is a low impact workout that helps to strengthen the core and increase the flexibility of muscles. This workout is greatly trending on social media. According to an entertainment portal, several leading Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have indulged in the Barre-Pilates workout.

Hina Khan’s Instagram

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is a huge social media influencer. Hina Khan has over 8.2 million followers on Instagram. Hina Khan’s Instagram profile reveals that she is a huge fitness enthusiast too. The actress often posts her workout pictures and videos on the photo-sharing platform. Hina Khan also shared some workout pictures on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Hina Khan captioned the picture as “Move your body and still your Mind.. Lengthen, strengthen, Rise, feel Taller and Peaceful.. #happyinternationalyogadayâ¤ï¸” Further, she also received a lot of likes and comments for the post.

On the work front

Hina Khan made her debut on television with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor was also the first runner-up of the reality television show-Bigg Boss 11. According to an entertainment portal, the actor has resumed dubbing for an upcoming project.

Promo Image Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

