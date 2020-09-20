A Sneak Peek Into Hina Khan's Exotic Vacation In London With Family

Hina Khan often shares vacation and travelling posts on her Instagram handle. She also saves some precious ones in the Instagram Highlights sections. In 2018, Hina Khan flew to London for a family vacation. She has added innumerable pics and videos from the trip in her IG highlights titled 'Family âœˆï¸". Take a look at some of the best highlights of Hina Khan's trip to London with her family.

Hina Khan's London vacation

Image Credits: Hina Khan Instagram Highlights

Hina Khan shared this selfie while her family was busy shopping and she was left alone. In this picture, the actor smiled and seemed bored. She also explained her mood saying, "Busy and lost in thr own world", referring to her family. She also mentioned #LondonVibes.

Image Credits: Hina Khan Instagram Highlights

In this picture, one can see Hina Khan's parents. She shared this picture when her entire family was travelling to London. She has also shared videos of her family flying together. Hina Khan and her family seem excited about the trip. The Naagin actor wrote, "Mommy daddy together forever".

Image Credits: Hina Khan Instagram Highlights

In this highlight story, Hina Khan added a video of her filming her water ride in London. She stunned in a creamish winter coat. She also accessorised the travel look with black sunglasses. In this picture, one can also see the London Eye or the Millennium Wheel located at the South Bank of the River Thames.

Image Credits: Hina Khan Instagram Highlights

In this post, Hina Khan shared an aesthetic picture of her. Here, she posed wearing an olive green sleeveless trench flared dress. Hina Khan clubbed the outfit with black netted stockings and black boots. She also paired a white belt matching her white sling bag. Hina held a black coat in her hand and posed opposite an olive green door. Take a look.

Image Credits: Hina Khan Instagram Highlights

In this Instagram post, Hina Khan shared a family picture. Hina Khan along with her parents and brother posed in front of a monument in London. She added a 'lit' sticker on this Instagram highlight. Check out Hina Khan's pictures.

