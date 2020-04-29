Hina Khan Urges People To Not Create 'Fan Wars', Says 'lets Lift Each Other'

Actor Hina Khan, who became a household name after playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has not looked back ever since then. Khan also became the first television actor to grace the Cannes Film Festival, which is usually the playground of A-list movie stars. Hina Khan has now also made her Bollywood debut and featured in several short films.

She is quite active on social media and is known to express her opinions fearlessly and wholeheartedly. Hina Khan, who has experienced many ups and downs in her career, shared her thoughts over 'comparison' that often prevails in the industry.

Hina Khan urges to not create fan wars

On Tuesday night, the Hacked actor took to her Instagram to share a very motivating thought. The quote read, "Beauty is not based on an algorithm of likes and comments." Moreover, adding to this, Hina Khan wrote, "All you people out there, stop comparing for heaven's sake. Don't create Fan Wars. Not that it matters to me, but it might affect the other person being compared. Let's lift each other".

This is not the first time when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has expressed her thoughts about it. Back in 2019, Hina Khan couldn't stop herself from countering an entertainment portal's opinion on her and Shivangi Joshi's fashion sense. While the website said that Hina knows how to style herself better than Shivangi, the former raised her opinion on the comparison made between actors. Calling out to Shivangi Joshi as a 'Beautiful Girl', the Lines actor wrote, "Comparison makes no sense, spread love instead of hate and misunderstandings." Check out the tweet below.

Comparisons lead us nowhere.. two different individuals, two diff journeys.. comparison makes no sense..Request you to stop fans wars and spread love instead of hate and misunderstandings.. shivangi is a beautiful girl. Period #LetsLiftEachOther https://t.co/u0I7H80JY8 — HK (@eyehinakhan) July 14, 2019

