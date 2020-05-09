Hina Khan Shares A Series Of Gorgeous Sun-kissed Photos Amid Ramadan; See Here

During the Coronavirus outbreak, Hina Khan is entertaining her fans by keeping them updated about her day to day activities. The actor has posted various recipes of salads, pancakes etc. Hina Khan has turned to social media for entertainment. Several times Hina Khan has posted super cool sun-kissed selfies that prove the actor is obsessed with clicking sun-kissed pictures. Recently, the actor posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account.

Also Read: Nia Sharma, Hina Khan & Anita Hassanandani Nail Dramatic Eye Makeup Like No Other

Also Read: Hina Khan 'Komolika' Wishes Eric Fernandes 'Prerna' A Happy Birthday With Party Photos

Amid Ramadan, Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of sun-kissed selfies. The actor in the picture is wearing a pink outfit that is paired with a black checkered headband and the sun is shining on her face. The fans love watching Hina Khan's sun-kissed selfies.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is also making goofy expressions in the selfies. The actor has shown her fans that her selfie game is always on point. Hina Khan captioned the selfies as "Kissed by the Sun 🌞 #WorkOutDiaries".

Here is a look at Hina Khan's sun-kissed selfies

The fans are absolutely loving Hina Khan's no-makeup selfies. Several fans commented on her selfies. The fans even said that they feel positive vibes. Here is a look at some of the comments on Hina Khan's sun-kissed selfies.

Recently, Hina Khan shared a quote on her Instagram story which was dedicated to her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The quote reads "Gossip dies when it hits a wise person's ears". Tagging her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in her story, Hina Khan thanked him for always giving her another perspective of everything that is happening around them. The actor also mentioned that Rocky Jaiswal is so sorted and she loves that about him.

Hina Khan in the caption wrote, "Thank you for always giving me another perspective of everything happening around us. You are so sorted and I love this about you.” Check out her Instagram story here.

Actor Hina Khan made her acting debut with the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor was essaying the role of Akshara Maheshwari Singhania on the show. On the work front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut early this year with Vikram Bhatt's psychological thriller film Hacked. The film features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the pivotal roles. The film Hacked received several positive reviews from moviegoers.

Also Read: Hina Khan's Ramadan Routine Includes Fasting, Exercising, Smiling And More

Also Read: Nia Sharma And Hina Khan Show How To Slay The Red Bikini Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.