Hina Khan & Karishma Tanna Pen Heartening Birthday Wishes For Pearl V Puri; See Posts

Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri turned a year older on July 10. On his special day, actors Hina Khan and Karishma Tanna posted adorable pictures with Pearl and also penned heartwarming birthday wishes for him. Hina Khan's post for Pearl V Puri is a portrait that features Karishma Tanna, Pearl V Puri and others. Hina wrote that this is the only picture she has with Pearl. Sending a lot of hugs and love, the Unlock actor further wrote, "Doesn't matter we shall click many soon. Happy birthday Pearl V Puri."

Hina Khan's post:

Karishma shared a slew of stunning selfies with her 'best friend, father figure and anchor' and expressed that she is truly blessed to have a friend like him in her life. Furthermore, through the caption, Karishma Tanna wrote, "Happy happy birthday Pearl V Puri. Don’t know how to start, what to write. All I can say in a few words is, You are truly a beautiful soul inside out." As seen in the pictures, Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Naagin 3 co-stars Karishma and Pearl are all smiles for the camera.

Karishma Tanna's post:

In an interaction with leading news daily, Pearl V Puri opened up about his friendship with Karishma Tanna. Pearl revealed that she has never let him feel alone in the city. Talking about how Karishma has played a very important role in taking care of him, Pearl added that Tanna has always been there for him and that she is still there, and has supported him too.

Meanwhile, the Bepanah Pyaar actor has a special message for his fans. Reportedly Pearl V Puri had been in touch with his fans since a month and had asked them to help stray animals by feeding them, rather than sending gifts across for him. Pearl opened up about his lovable bond with his followers and also promised to do a live chat with them. Pearl drove down to Agra to be with his parents on his special day.

Pearl V Puri's birthday

As Pearl V Puri turned a year older today, fans took to social media to wish the actor. Many shared his stills from his various serials and penned wishes for Pearl V Puri. Actor Arjun Bijlani Instagrammed a picture with Pearl and wrote, "Happy birthday. Wishing u happiness and prosperity... hasta reh."

