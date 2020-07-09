Hina Khan & Sidharth Shukla To Come Together For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded'?

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the most popular shows on TV. The TRP of this show has consistently been good and the show is loved by fans. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10's fresh episodes went on-air from June 27 and the new episodes have got a lot of love because of this year's star line-up. KKK 10 stars celebs like Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, and others who have done some impressive stunts to keep fans entertained.

The entire season was shot in Bulgaria before the pandemic and put everything on a standstill. But the season finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will be shot on July 20 at the Mumbai Film City. Now, some latest reports suggest that there will be a special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi that will be shot in Thailand.

Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded

It has been reported that several stars like Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Aly Goni have been asked to join the cast of the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. An entertainment portal has reported that the makers of the show have approached Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan for the show titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded. Both these stars have previously been on the show. When Sidharth was on the show, he had won the season and Hina Khan was in the top three contestants.

Both Hina and Sidharth perform a dance together in the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. It is also reported that the shoot of the special edition, KKK Reloaded, might start on July 21. Karan Patel was also asked about the show but he will not be making it to the show as he is busy shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Karan talked to a media portal and expressed that the show KKK Reloaded will be starting in a very short time and this rendition of the show will be crisp and will be packed with entertainment.

