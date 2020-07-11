From Hina Khan To Azim Riaz: Top Instagram Posts Of TV Celebrities This Week

Many celebrities have been active on social media amid the lockdown and are seen organising live chats with their fans to keep them entertained. These celebrities also include many television stars. For those who missed out on what their favourite television celebrities were up to, here is a round-up of their top posts of the week.

Hina Khan

Recently, Hina Khan shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting her singing skills. In the two-minute-four-seconds video clip, she sang a popular song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye. As soon as Hina shared the video, many of her fans and friends from the entertainment industry showered her with compliments. Hina’s video bagged more than 70k views within a day and is still counting.

Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz recently treated himself to a brand new car amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sharing the news with his fans on social media, Azim expressed that he feels extremely happy after gifting himself his dream car. Asim posted a series of pictures of himself showing off his new car.

Avneet Kaur

Recently, popular social media influencer and TV actor Avneet Kaur was seen in a different hairdo. Known for her stellar on-screen performances and her huge social media fan base, Avneet Kaur is often seen experimenting with her looks and styling. The actor recently coloured her hair in a light shade of magenta and posed for the camera in a balcony. While being homebound, the actor is seen making fun videos and doing some quirky photoshoots.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya celebrated their 4th anniversary on Wednesday. The couple shared glimpses of their amazing celebration and the arrangements they made for their special day. Divyanka shared a couple of pictures where she can be seen cutting a cake with her husband. There are candles on the table, and the couple is all smiles as the two share the cake.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani recently shared a video in which she can be seen recreating the iconic DDLJ scene of catching the train. In this clip, the actor is seen running towards the train in slow motion. As the camera angle focuses on Anita, a man’s hand is seen, which later is revealed as her husband. However, unlike the usual DDLJ scene, she gave a twist to the scene. In the second half of the video, Anita is seen catching Rohit’s hand, but instead, she grabs a packet of chips from his bag and runs away.

