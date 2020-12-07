Hina Khan Looks Chic Posing In A White Blanket As She Vacations In Maldives; See Pic

Of late, actress Hina Khan has been sharing several pictures from her Maldives trip on her Instagram. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans are going gaga over her posts. On Sunday, the actor shared a new picture on her Instagram.

Hina Khan's Instagram post -

On Sunday, Hina treated her fans by sharing multiple pictures of herself sitting beside the sea. In the post, she can be seen covered in a white blanket. The pictures were clicked from behind as Hina can be seen flaunting her back. She was seen holding a glass of champagne and enjoying herself by the sea in a picturesque background. Sharing her pictures, she wrote ‘cheers to life.’ Fans and followers showered her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Hina Khan's photos -

Earlier to this, Hina shared a picture of her in a blue and white polka dot bikini. She paired her look with a white hat and sunglasses. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over her look and loaded her post with love. Hina was seen giving major fashion goals by sharing multiple other pictures from her trip.

About Hina Khan -

Hina Khan is well known for her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is also known for the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and was declared as the first runner up in both. She was one of the highest-paid actresses of the Indian television industry in 2015 and 2016.

Before Hina headed out for her Maldives vacation, she was seen on Bigg Boss 14 along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Hina Khan made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s movie Hacked. She will soon be seen in The Lines, Wish List, and North of Srinagar. Another upcoming film of Hina is an Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind, where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. Hina has been dating Rocky Jaiswal since 2014 who is the supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

