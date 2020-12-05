Hina Khan Shares Photos From Her Maldives Vacation, Says, 'girls Just Wanna Have Sun'

Hina Khan has become an audience-favourite because of her performances in television serials. She is also quite active on social media as she constantly keeps her fans updated of her whereabouts. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share pictures of her from her Maldives’ vacation. Scroll below to see the gorgeous pictures.

Also read | Aditya Narayan Buys A New 5 BHK Post Tying The Knot With Girlfriend Shweta Agarwal

Also read | Billie Eilish's 'Where Do We Go' World Tour Canceled Amid COVID-19, Singer Offers Refund

Hina Khan’s gorgeous sun-kissed photos

Actor Hina Khan shared her stunning vacation photos on Instagram. She shared a string of photos of her enjoying on the beach, posing dreamily as she looked utterly sun-kissed. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a white, sleeveless lose dress and a strawed hat. She completed her vacation look with a pair of sunglasses. In the photos, she is seen twirling around in her dress and appeared to be making the most of her Maldive’s vacation.

In the caption, she wrote, ‘Girls just wanna have sun ðŸŒž’. Fans of the actor cannot get enough of Hina Khan’s Maldives photos. Her post garnered 373K likes within a day of uploading and is still counting. Many of her fans have commented using the red heart and heart-eye emojis to express their love over Hina Khan’s Maldives photos. Actor Rohan Mehra has also commented by saying that Hina should come back now. See their reactions here:

Hina Khan’s beach photos also made waves on social media. She shared her stunning pictures wearing colourful kaftans and hats. She also shared her sizzling pictures of her donning bikinis as well. In one of the photos, she is wearing a hat which has ‘flawless’ written on it.

Hina Khan's Instagram is full of the actor’s pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Her social media gives her 10.4 million followers a sneak-peek into her life. Hina Khan’s Instagram also sees her gorgeous pictures from her photoshoots. She also extensively promotes her music videos on Instagram.

Recently, Hina Khan was a part of a music video alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. The song was titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye. It has 29 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra. Fans are showing their love on the music video as well.

Also read | Nia Sharma Shares A Rib-ticking 'life Hack' With Fans On How To Save Time; Check Out

Also read | Disha Parmar Responds To Netizens Who Ask Her To Break Up With Rahul Vadiya; Read

Image courtesy- @realhinakhan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.