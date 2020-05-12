Hina Khan Loses Calm As She Takes Up The 'Guess The Gibberish' Challenge; Watch

From taking care of her fitness to putting her culinary skills to test along with running household chores, the fashionista of the Indian television, Hina Khan surely knows how to keep herself engaged amid the lockdown and her Instagram handle is proof. After sharing "a ray of hope" with her fans by posting some no-makeup selfies, Hina Khan has now taken over one of viral Instagram filter challenges, and the Hacked actor seems to be obsessed with it. Khan recently took up the highly-popular 'Guess the Gibberish' challenge on Instagram and posted a streak of videos on her Insta story trying her hands at the challenge.

Hina Khan loses her calm as she took up the viral 'Guess the Gibberish' challenge

For the unversed, The 'Guess the Gibberish' challenge is an AR effect filter which shows a random phrase written in a box along with a timer pinned slightly above the forehead. The one who takes up the challenge is expected to guess the correct word or sentence before the time runs out because after it runs out, it automatically displays the correct version. However, the Television A-lister Hina Khan was currently seen obsessing over this filter as she posted a streak of videos trying her hands at guessing various phrases and sentences.

Dressed in comfy clothes while lounging on her bed, Khan tried to put her best foot forward to try and guess all of them right, but there was quite some distraction in the background at times. While the Bigg Boss 12 finalist got most of them correct, she lost her calm after someone from her family guessed one of the phrases right before her. An annoyed Hina Khan snapped back by saying "Will you shut up and let me guess". However, from what it seems, the Hacked actor had fun playing the guessing game.

On the career front, Hina Khan recently marked her debut in Bollywood with the mystery thriller, Hacked which is helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Hina's performance in the film received a thumbs-up from the audience but the film received mixed reactions from everyone. However, Khan also recently starred in a short film titled Smartphone wherein she played the role of a small-town girl. She is seen in an all-new avatar rocking a total de-glammed look in this short film.

(Image credit: Hina Khan Instagram)

