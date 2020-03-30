Hina Khan Visits Hospital With Mother Amidst Lockdown; Says 'it's Not Easy To Step Out'

Hina Khan in a series of Instagram stories revealed to her fans that it is not “easy to step out in these times” as she and her mother stepped out for a hospital visit. The TV actor was talking about the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. During this 21-day lockdown, Hina Khan is constantly staying in touch with her fans through social media.

Hina Khan steps out with her mother amidst pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the world coming to a standstill. Many industries across the globe have been shut down including the global entertainment industry. Many celebrities are isolating themselves to not get infected by the COVID-19 virus.

But recently TV actor Hina Khan stepped out of her house along with her mother. Since the country is in a 21-day lockdown, Hina Khan is staying in touch with her fans amidst this lockdown. The KZK actor updated her fans through her Instagram stories that she and her mother stepped out amidst the lockdown for a hospital visit. The actor revealed the reason of her hospital visit as her mother had severe shoulder pain.

Hina Khan told her fans that “Every damn thing is unsafe”. Furthermore, she urged her fans to “stay safe” amidst this pandemic crisis. During the hospital visit, both Hina and her mother were sporting masks to prevent getting infected by the virus. Take a look at her Instagram stories here.

Apart from these stories, Hina Khan has also been giving a glimpse of her artistic side to her fans. The Hacked actor has shared several pencil sketches made by her to her fans on Instagram. Take a look at her Instagram post here.

