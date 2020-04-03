Hina Khan's Informative Video On How To Avoid COVID-19 Loopholes After Grocery Shopping

Hina Khan recently posted a tutorial video on how to get cleaned after you get done with grocery shopping. In the video, she has spoken about the possibility of Coronavirus making its way to your family even if you take maximum care. She has mentioned a step by step way of going about the sanitisation process once you are out from the grocery store.

Hina Khan’s cleansing tutorial after grocery shopping

Hina Khan recently posted a video on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen talking about the precautions to take before entering the house once a person gets groceries home. In the video posted, she has given a step by step guide about the things to do along with the explanation for it. Hina Khan can be seen using a sanitiser at every step to make sure she is free of COVID 19. She can be seen cleaning the washable things with soap and water while the packed goods were cleaned with a warm wet cloth with some sanitizer. Hina Khan has also asked the viewers to keep all goods exposed to the sun, in order to make sure that anything that has been left off is dead. She has also mentioned in the caption for the post that the tutorial video is to help people avoid silly loopholes that have a chance of leading to something fatal. Have a look at the Coronavirus related Instagram post put up by Hina Khan here.

Read Hina Khan Visits Hospital With Mother Amidst Lockdown; Says 'it's Not Easy To Step Out'

Also read Hina Khan Washes Old Doormats While Listening To Salman Khan's 'Jag Ghoomeya'; See Video

Hina Khan’s fun mat cleaning session

Hina Khan recently posted a video of herself where she could be seen cleaning doormats with a brush, with some music playing in the background. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned how she is trying to keep her spirits high amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Have a look at the post here.

Read Surbhi Jyoti To Hina Khan, B-Town Celebs Pull Off Pastel Sarees Flawlessly

Also read Hina Khan Portrays 21-day Lockdown In India Due To Coronavirus Outbreak Through Art

Image courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.