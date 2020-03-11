Hina Khan And Beau Rocky Jaiswal Look Cheerful In These Colourful Holi Pictures

Popular television star Hina Khan made her debut by essaying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then the diva has come a long way. From becoming the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 to making her Bollywood debut in Hacked, Hina Khan has stolen many hearts.

Hina Khan is also one of the actors who perfectly knows how to create buzz on social media. She has done it once again. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of colourful pictures after celebrating Holi. The diva and her beau Rocky Jaiswal are giving major couple goals to fans in the picture.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is all smeared in various colours and is seen resting her head on Rocky Jaiswal. The colourful images feature the romantic time spend by the love birds. Have a look at Hina Khan’s Holi pictures.

ALSO READ| Hina Khan & Aamna Sharif's Glamorous Lehengas You Want To Add To Your Wardrobe; See Pics

This is not the first time when Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal has given couple goals to fans. The duo’s recent romantic Maldives and Rajasthan getaway also created a huge buzz on social media. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| Hina Khan's Commendable Journey From A Small Screen Star To A Big Screen Superstar

ALSO READ| Fashion Cues From Hina Khan To Spruce Up Your White Outfits With Colour; See Pics

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan: The Two Komolikas Show Fans How To Style Floral Outfits; See

ALSO READ| Hina Khan: Times When The 'Hacked' Actor's Denim-game Was On-point; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.