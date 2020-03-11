The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hina Khan And Beau Rocky Jaiswal Look Cheerful In These Colourful Holi Pictures

Television News

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared a series of colourful pictures after celebrating Holi. The pictures feature here are giving major couple goals

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
hina khan

Popular television star Hina Khan made her debut by essaying the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since then the diva has come a long way. From becoming the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11 to making her Bollywood debut in Hacked, Hina Khan has stolen many hearts.

Hina Khan is also one of the actors who perfectly knows how to create buzz on social media. She has done it once again. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of colourful pictures after celebrating Holi. The diva and her beau Rocky Jaiswal are giving major couple goals to fans in the picture.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is all smeared in various colours and is seen resting her head on Rocky Jaiswal. The colourful images feature the romantic time spend by the love birds. Have a look at Hina Khan’s Holi pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

ALSO READ| Hina Khan & Aamna Sharif's Glamorous Lehengas You Want To Add To Your Wardrobe; See Pics

This is not the first time when Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal has given couple goals to fans. The duo’s recent romantic Maldives and Rajasthan getaway also created a huge buzz on social media. Have a look at it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rocky Jaiswal (@rockyj1) on

ALSO READ| Hina Khan's Commendable Journey From A Small Screen Star To A Big Screen Superstar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rocky Jaiswal (@rockyj1) on

ALSO READ| Fashion Cues From Hina Khan To Spruce Up Your White Outfits With Colour; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rocky Jaiswal (@rockyj1) on

ALSO READ| Aamna Sharif & Hina Khan: The Two Komolikas Show Fans How To Style Floral Outfits; See

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

ALSO READ| Hina Khan: Times When The 'Hacked' Actor's Denim-game Was On-point; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Pralhad Joshi
JOSHI ON SCINDIA'S RESIGNATION
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS