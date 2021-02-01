Hina Khan Celebrates 'beginning Of Love Month' Wearing A Red Outfit, See Pic

Hina Khan is one of the most followed and admired television celebrities on Instagram and enjoys a following of around 11 million people on the social networking site. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has a great social media presence with a successful youtube channel as well, where she gives a glimpse of her personal life. Read on to know about Hina's latest Instagram post, as she welcomes February in fashion.

Hina Khan's Instagram post

Naagin actor Hina Khan took to Instagram earlier today to post a series of pictures, where she could be seen dolled up in red winter wear. Hina shared a few images from a photoshoot, in which she is dressed in a red sweater and jacket, with her hair tied and loose strands falling on her face. She completed her look with deep red lipstick and black smokey eyes. Her caption read, "So the month of Love begins..Let’s start it with the color Red..." Hina even added the hashtags winter fashion, style diva, and dolt in style. You can see her latest posts here.

Hina enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and her latest post received more than 233k likes, within a couple of hours. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments and praises of the star. While one fan wrote, "Awesome ðŸ˜", another said that she looks beautiful in red. You can see some of the comments here.

Hina Khan's photos

Hina Khan's Instagram posts are usually pictures from photoshoots, vacation images, and videos of her working out. The actor's pictures receive immense love from her fans always. She recently posted photos from a black and white shoot, where she aced winter fashion by donning a white fur jacket and paired it up with black knee-high boots. You can see the look here.

The Naagin actor recently completed 12 years in the Hindi television industry and shared a video on Instagram on the occasion of that. She has been a part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Naagin 5, and Box Cricket League, ever since her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina recently made her Bollywood debut as well with the film Hacked. You can see the video here.

Image Credits: Hina Khan Official Instagram Account

