Hina Khan Named The Sexiest Asian Female TV Actor Of 2019

The Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan achieved yet another milestone in her career. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay made headlines for her fashion sense and style statement during her Bigg Boss days. Ever since she came out of the house, she frequently makes heads turn with her exquisite ensembles as she is considered the fashionista of the television industry. Hina was recently named the sexiest Asian TV actor of 2019 by a UK-based weekly.

Hina Khan and Vivan Dsena, the sexiest Asian TV actors of 2019?

Hina pretty much works out every day and also likes to keep her fans updated about her daily regime from workout to shoots to events through her Instagram stories. It seems that the actor's hard work has started paying off big time as she made it to the 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 and ranked in the third position after the Bollywood beauties Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone respectively. As both Alia and Deepika belong to Bollywood, it clearly suggests that Hina is officially the sexiest female Asian TV actors.

50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 TOP 7

1. Alia Bhatt

2. Deepika Padukone

3. Hina Khan

4. Mahira Khan

5. Surbhi Chandna

6. Katrina Kaif

7. Shivangi Joshi



Sexiest Asian Woman of Decade TOP 5

1. Deepika Padukone

2. Priyanka Chopra

3. Mahira Khan

4. Katrina Kaif

5. Drashti Dhami — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) December 11, 2019

Similarly, the list of Sexiest Asian Men of 2019 was released last week and it was topped by Hrithik Roshan followed by Shahid Kapoor, and TV actor Vivian Dsena. Tiger Shroff took the 4th place while Zayn Malik was in 5th and Harshad Chopra in 6th position.

