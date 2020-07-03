​​​​​Hina Khan Talks About Due Payments Of The Actors, Says 'makers Should Pay On Time'

Hina Khan has been quite active on social media throughout the lockdown, sharing a lot of posts from her home. Recently, she spoke to an entertainment portal and gave her opinion over the controversy that has been caused over nonpayment of dues. She talked about this after Hamari Bahu Silk cast threatened the makers of the show with suicide and legal action over not getting their due payments.

Hina Khan said that it is very open about this kind of things expressed on how she finds all of it to be bizarre as producers have to pay the remunerations as promised. She also talked about how the producers of the shows should keep these kinds of risks in mind while calculating their risks. Read here to know what Hina Khan had to say.

Read Also | Saroj Khan’s Death: Hina Khan Recalls Her Last Meeting With Late Choreographer

​​​​​Hina Khan on producers not paying money due to cast and crew

While talking to the media portal, Hina Khan expressed that these kinds of thing happening in the industry is just bizarre. She then added that she knows how the cast and the crew of the show are reaching out to the producers and it is sad to see them taking such steps. She then said that the producers should at least give them the half payment that is due.

The actor explained the situation saying that the producers are the risk-takers and not the cast and the crew of the show. She said that it is the duty of the producer to pay the remuneration as they have signed her. And it is her duty to deliver a performance in the fixed set of hours as per the contract. According to her, if she delivers a good performance then, the makers of the show need to deliver on their end of the contract.

Read Also | Hina Khan Shares Outdoor Selfies, Says 'let Your Soul Shine As Bright As The Sun'

Hina Khan then mentioned that if the show makes a lot of profits in the future then the producer does not give the profits to actors. So keeping the same thing in mind, the makers should pay the actors on time and not keep them waiting for the payment for so long. She then admitted that she understands that there is a crisis going on, but the producers have to calculate the risk and should have kept some funds differently for emergencies or if things with the show do not work out.

She wondered that the makers of the show did not think about keeping a reserve find as they should have, but being a producer is a huge responsibility and the producers should pay their dues in time.

Read Also | Hina Khan Shares Mushy Pics With Rocky Jaiswal; Says 'always There For Me, My Man'

Read Also | Hina Khan Gives Glimpse Of Her Pilates Session, Beau Rocky Says 'Setting Barre Too High'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.