Hina Khan Shares Outdoor Selfies, Says 'let Your Soul Shine As Bright As The Sun'

On Wednesday evening, Hina Khan shared a series of her sun-kissed selfies which enlightened the internet. As seen in the photos, Hina Khan smiles away to glory as she clicks some selfies, presumably in her compound. On sharing the photographs, the Unlock actor wrote, "Let your soul shine as bright as the sun.

As seen in the photos, Khan dons a pretty orange tee, with a green bag. With a cap on her head, she looks perfect. In one of the pics, Hina Khan is seen looking towards the other side of the camera, while she clicks a selfie. Check out Hina Khan's photos here.

Also Read | Hina Khan shares heartwarming poem penned by Rocky Jaiswal, says 'such is life'

Meanwhile, the Smartphone actor never fails to share glimpses of her workout sessions. Her Wednesday workout session was pretty difficult, as shared by Hina on her Instagram stories. The actor, along with her trainer is seen performing some tough exercises with the help of different equipment. Hina wrote, "This killed me today. Not as easy as it seems." The next picture sees Khan performing a hand and leg exercise using another type of equipment. Hina Khan's trainer's voice can be heard in the backdrop, as the latter motivates Khan to perform with perfection.

Hina Khan's photos

Also Read | Hina Khan shares glimpses of how to workout with yoga ball in the right way

Meanwhile, flaunting her new hairstyle, Hina Khan also shared some close-up pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. As seen in the photos, the Lines actor looks as gorgeous as ever in a pink and white ethnic suit. Khan has also opted for minimal makeup, with a tint of brownish lip shade. With a dainty pair of earrings, she very well complemented her overall look. While Hina just posted a flower as a part of her caption, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Aamna Sharif also dropped the same flower as a comment on Hina Khan's Instagram post.

Also Read | Hina Khan & Karishma Tanna gush over Arjun Bijlani's picture with son Ayaan

Hina Khan's recently released ZEE5 Original film, Unlock, has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. The film entails the story about the darker side of the web and also revolves around a murder mystery. Hina Khan plays the role of Suhani in the movie, alongside Kushal Tandon. Unlock is directed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Wind Horse Films and Krasnaya Corporation. Unlock released on June 27, 2020.

Also Read | Hina Khan shares mushy pics with Rocky Jaiswal; says 'always there for me, my man'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.