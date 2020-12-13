Hina Khan Opens Up About Her Alternative Career Choice And The Importance Of Education

Hina Khan is one of the most popular names in the Indian television industry and the actor made it big with the very loved and high rated TRP daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, she has successfully managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of millions of people. Hina Khan's shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 5, and more have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt.

After gaining a lot of success in the world of Indian television, the actor has now entered the Hindi movie and digital industry. Here is all about the time Hina Khan revealed what her alternate career choice would be if she wouldn’t have become an actor. Read further ahead to know more about Indian actor Hina Khan's trivia.

Also Read | 'Beauty Queen' Hina Khan's Bikini Photo From The Maldives Causes A Rage On The Internet

Hina Khan’s alternative career choice

Hina Khan is one of those actors who hold a very high educational qualification. She is an MBA graduate and gives education utmost regards and importance, always. While having a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan revealed what she thinks of “education” and what her alternative career choice would have been if she wouldn’t have entered the acting industry.

Also Read | Hina Khan Shares Photos From Her Maldives Vacation, Says, 'girls Just Wanna Have Sun'

The Naagin actor said that education is very important for every individual and every person should at least complete his/ her graduation. She feels that it is education that makes a person mature enough to face any kind of a problem and also helps enhance the capability to understand things or perform jobs in a better way. She said that every individual has their own thought process and graduation is the minimum educational qualification that every person should acquire. Reports from the same leading entertainment daily reveal that before pursuing a career in the field of acting, Hina Khan wanted to become a journalist. At some point, the actor even wanted to become an air-hostess.

Also Read | Hina Khan Looks Chic Posing In A White Blanket As She Vacations In Maldives; See Pic

On the work front, Hina Khan is eagerly waiting for her upcoming digital project, Wishlist. It cast Hina Khan and Jitendra Rai as the lead characters. The movie revolves around fulfilling a person’s dreams and aspirations. Wishlist is directed by Rahat Kazmi and will be releasing on the OTT platform, MX Player on December 11, 2020.

Also Read | Hina Khan's 'Wishlist' Trailer Out; Shalini And Mohit Revive Their Forgotten Dreams

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.