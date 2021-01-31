When Hina Khan Revealed She's 'never On Diet' & Was Cheating On Meals For A Whole Week

Hina Khan is hands down one of the fittest leading ladies of Indian television, who leaves no stone unturned to propagate the importance of fitness & healthy living and her Instagram handle is proof. In an interview with Pinkvilla back in March 2020, Hina Khan had spoken about her take on dieting and recalled the time when she had week-long cheat meals. The Naagin 4 star revealed having 'whatever possible' she could on her trip to the Maldives back in the days.

When Hina Khan said she's 'never on a diet'

Hina Khan's love for fitness has not been a secret from the world and thus, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is asked about her diet plans and fitness regime quite often. In one of her past interviews with Pinkvilla, Hina was asked about the time when she last had a week-long cheat meal. In her response, the 33-year-old took a stroll down memory lane and revealed that on one of her trips to the Maldives, she only had cheat meals.

She said, "I was in the Maldives and I had whatever possible I could". Elaborating about the same, Hina shared, "I had decided that I am not going to follow any fitness routine, I am not going to go workout and I am going to eat everything". She continued, "Then I put on some kilos, which is 'Ok' when I am confident that I am going to lose it. Like, next 10 days, 15 days, I'll lose it and I did lose". Apart from that, the film and television actor also revealed that she cheats on her meals during 'Christmas' and 'New Years'.

Furthermore, when asked about ever going wrong with any of her diets, Hina Khan set the record straight saying, "I am never on a diet". Speaking about it in detail, she stated, "I can't do it, I am not that person. I have to eat what I want to eat and whenever I feel like". She added, "So, I don't follow a diet because you can't be on a diet forever". The Hacked actor concluded, "You'll do it for a month or two and I understand because it's the kind of profession we come from. We have a song shoot, the kind of clothes we wear, we have to look good, some ab-show. That's when I go on a strict diet and cut on carbs".

