Hina Khan's Cameo Roles Are Proof That The Actor Likes To Experiment; View Complete List

Ever since Hina Khan stepped foot into the Indian entertainment industry, she has gone on to build a sizable resume. The resume in question is a direct result of her recurring roles in some of the most successful soap operas in the history of Indian television. In addition to that, the actor has appeared in multiple reality shows that belong to different genres, which goes to show that Hina Khan likes to experiment. This article will, instead of focusing on Hina Khan's shows in which she is either playing a recurring or a supporting character, will enlist Hina Khan's cameos in various soap operas.

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

The year 2018 saw Hina Khan making a cameo appearance in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, as a character that is still talked about by Indian Telly Viewers to this day. In the episode in question, the actor has seen appearing as a fictionalized version of herself and was seen engaging with the principal characters. The promo of that episode can be found below.

Naagin 5

Hina Khan was also seen making a special cameo appearance as Aadi-Naagin aka Nageshwari in the fourth and fifth season of Ekta Kapoor’s eponymous supernatural fantasy show. Although she was seen as the character for a very brief period of time, it is said that she left a lasting impact on the viewers with it. As is known to many, the key characters of the supernatural drama/horror series are malleable serpents, who, at the time of Hina Khan's appearance in the show, were concerned regarding the protection of their ultimate source of power, the ‘Naagmani’. The snippet from that episode can be found below.

Bepannah

The third addition to the list of Hina Khan's cameos is the one through which she supposedly stunned one and all. In an unexpected turn of events, the actor was seen attending the much-talked-about reception ceremony of the two main characters of the series. A behind-the-scenes snippet from the time Khan was filming her appearance on the show can be found below.

Kanpur Wale Khuranas

Hina Khan took a departure from her roles and appearances in fairly serious shows in the last days of the year 2018. During that time, she was seen making an appearance on Kanpur Wale Khuranas as a guest character. Shortly after filming her part, she posted a picture of herself posing alongside Farah Khan Kunder and Aparshakti Khurrana for an image that can be found below.

Bhaag Bakool Bhaag

The final addition in the list of Hina Khan's shows in which she was seen making a special appearance was Bhaag Bakool Bhaag. Bhaag Bakool Bhaag is yet another comedy series that saw Hina displaying her comedic side. A snippet from the same, which was released by Colors TV in the form of a promo, can be found below.

