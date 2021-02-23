Hina Khan Poses With Flowers In Her Latest Instagram Post

Hina Khan leaves no opportunities to share her pictures on social media. The actor is often seen posing in front of the camera to snap a few pictures that would be enjoyed by her fans and followers. She has shared yet another post on Instagram that has a slideshow of her pictures that show her close-up shots as she holds a bunch of flowers in her hands. She also wrote a simple message in the caption before posting, which was followed by happy reactions from her fans.

Hina Khan’s latest pictures on Instagram

Hina Khan’s Instagram handle boasts of a number of her fashionable pictures and they get strong reactions from her followers as well without fail. The actor makes sure that she consistently shares her pictures which has increased her popularity on social media over the last few years. Her latest Instagram post has brought more of her pleasant-looking pictures for her fans, where she can be seen posing with a small bunch of flowers in her hand, that match well with her outfit. She wrote in the caption, “Some more ðŸŒ¸”. As expected, the post was soon met with hearty praises from her followers.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Earned THIS Much Extra Salary From Her First Job As A Call-center Executive!

Her fans commonly used the word ‘Beautiful’ in their comments to compliment her pictures, visibly enjoying her pictures to the fullest. The fact that she received praises from netizens from far and wide puts light on the strong popularity that she carries on social media. Hina became a familiar name after she appeared in a popular reality TV show, apart from her other known work on television.

Images courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Has Received All These Awards Throughout Her Acting Career | Check Out

Hina Khan initially gained wide popularity after being cast as the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which had a successful run on television for many years. Some of her other popular shows include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and others. She got her Bollywood debut in the movie Hacked, which released last year and worked in another film Unlock, which streamed on ZEE5. Hina has also appeared in a few music videos, including Ranjhanaa by Arijit Singh.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Cuts A Rug To Register Her Entry In The 'silhouette Challenge'; Watch

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Celebrates 1 Million Hashtags Of Her Name On Instagram With A Stylish Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.