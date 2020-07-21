Hina Khan And Beau Rocky Jaiswal Go Shopping Wearing Masks; See Pics

Hina Khan recently had some fun time as stepped out for some grocery shopping with beau Rocky Jaiswal and her sister-in-law Sonam Shah. The actor made sure to share the glimpses of the same with her die-hard fans on social media. Hina shared some lovely pictures from her shopping spree which scream love.

Hina Khan's shopping getaway with Rocky Jaiswal

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a selfie with Rocky on her Instagram story. The picture may surely prove to be a delight for all the '#HirRo' fans out there. The picture had Rocky sporting a black and white striped t-shirt. While his ladylove Hina who seldom goes wrong with her attires, inevitably made a quirky style statement in a grey colored tee with a Mickey Mouse graphic. The Hacked actor also opted for two studded clips for her neat ponytail hairdo. But it was their customized masks with their initials 'HK' and 'RJ' printed on them respectively which was simply unmissable in the picture.

Hina also posed for a beautiful picture with her sister-in-law. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor also shared a picture of herself from the car wherein she can be seen flaunting her radiant skin. It seems that Hina made the most of her much-needed shopping spree with her beau and sister-in-law. Take a look at some of the fun pictures from her outing.

About Hina and Rocky's relationship

Talking about Hina and Rocky's relationship, the two reportedly bonded on the sets of the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and soon started their whirlwind romance after the same. The two often win hearts with their mushy social media PDA. Rocky had reportedly also entered the Bigg Boss house twice while Hina was there as a contestant on the show wherein he unabashedly showcased his support for his ladylove. On the work front, Hina was seen in the thriller flick Unlocked and was also seen in a short film titled Smartphone. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay wherein she was seen as the malicious vamp Komolika. Her first stint on essaying an antagonist on-screen was much appreciated by the masses.

