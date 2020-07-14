Hina Khan gives befitting reply to fan page asking her to upload quality content

Actress Hina Khan is among a few celebrities who kept her fans updated amid lockdown with her regular workout videos and pictures on social media. This in return has garnered her much appreciation and followers over the same. Recently, the actress was trolled by one of her fan pages on Twitter after the page pointed out that the actress should stop posting gym reel and upload quality content.

Hina Khan gives a befitting reply to a fan page

The pan page shared a screenshot of Hina’s reel gym video which garnered 10 million views on Instagram. Calling out at the actress, the follower of the actress was shocked to see the number of views that were increasing every second. The follower asked Hina to stop posting workout videos and start uploading some real quality content. After reading the post, Hina gave a befitting reply to the fan and wrote that posting anything on her social media is completely her personal choice. The actress further mentioned that the user might have a right to express his views, but what will go on her social media handles is her choice. The actress also wrote that her workout videos inspire millions so for her those are too quality content.

10 freaking million views on Hina's Reel Video 😲😳😲😳

This is insane @eyehinakhan !



Stop posting gym reel & upload quality content only pic.twitter.com/79hv4bBGiJ — HinaSlays✨🇮🇳 (@hina_slays) July 13, 2020

My dear,

You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone.

If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though❤️ https://t.co/BF0mWyGQvi — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) July 13, 2020



Later, it seems that the actress blocked the user from all her social media handles to avoid such kinds of tweets in the future. The fan page on noticing the post shared by the Bigg Boss 10 participant, tried to seek an apology from the actress while clearing its stand on the remarks that he posted. The fan page informed Hina's other fans that the actress has blocked him. Further, the fan page wrote that the actress has all the rights to express and if she did not like the way the user expressed his views, then the page handler wrote that he will cautious next time to avoid posting such things on nsocia media. The fan page then clarified that he was not trolling the actress and just wanted more videos rather than her gym ones to cross 10 million views from her fans and followers.

For all those who are rejoicing as Hina blocked me or something & have started taunting

STFU!

As she said i have right to express & she didnt like it

I will stop from now on !



I was not trolling her & moreover i believe true fan is who wants best for their idol

May be (1/2) — HinaSlays✨🇮🇳 (@hina_slays) July 13, 2020

Way of tweet is wrong but my point was just that i want more videos to cross 10 million views & as we all know Gym video pe views kam aate hai ♥️



Peace stop getting jealous & spreading hate against me

Specially some bunch of people — HinaSlays✨🇮🇳 (@hina_slays) July 13, 2020



Recently, the actress even kept her stand on the abusive video of Vadodra Boy Shubham Mishra that made rounds on the internet. After the Vadodra police caught hold of the boy, Hina Khan lauded the efforts of the police and also penned that there are many such people like Shubham Mishra who threaten and abuse men and women openly.

(Image credit: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

