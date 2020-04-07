Hina Khan's Video Reminiscing Memories Before Lockdown Leaves Rashami, Devoleena In Splits

Hina Khan received major recognition after she portrayed the role of Akshara in the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor shot to fame after her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from entertaining fans with her acting performances, the actor has also created a major buzz with her social media presence amid lockdown. Recently, Hina Khan shared a hilarious video while she talks about how it feels like to remember all the good things from the past right now in these tough situations.

Hina Khan shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen decluttering her bags so as to organise them again. The actor is seen enjoying the work in a relaxed mood. However, in the later shots of the video, there is a change in her expression as she finds something in one of her bags. Hina Khan’s cameraman then added more mystery to the video by turning around the camera to take a close shot of her expression. Then finally it gets revealed that she found a flight boarding pass in her bag. As soon as the camera focuses on the boarding pass, the Bollywood song ‘Jane Kaha Gaye Vo Din’ plays. Hina Khan is seen getting upset over the fact that she is bound to stay inside and cannot travel as she used to do it before.

Hina Khan also explained how these memories from past are making people sad to see the present situation. However, she hopes things may get back to normal soon. She wrote, “They say your past never leaves you. In this phase of worldwide travel bans and lockdowns and Pandemic, a traveller’s soul may fall into jitters. The same happened to me when I bumped into this old boarding card while cleaning my bags. I was floating in and around the oh-so-sweet fond memories as soon as I lay eyes on them. The reality sank them without compassion and left me rough and sore. Here’s a funny version of that real life, heartbreaking, mind wreaking, soul-crushing true story for all you beautiful people. Have added a few inspirational Balaji elements to it, keeping the Balaji spirit high @ektarkapoor. Have a laugh ..🤣🤣🤣. Until We Spread our Wings Again ..

So long!'

As soon as the video was posted, Hina Khan’s celebrity friends flooded her comment section with laughing emojis and appreciation for the video. The list includes Rashami Desai, Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Karanvir Bohra, and many others. Her fans also went gaga after seeing the video and even called the actor ‘a hard worker’.

