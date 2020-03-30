Hina Khan Portrays 21-day Lockdown In India Due To Coronavirus Outbreak Through Art

Hina Khan recently put up pictures of sketches that she made, depicting the current Coronavirus lockdown situation. She made the portrait of India with a lock to convey her message. She also wrote in the caption how this is one of the most difficult times for the country.

Hina Khan’s portrait of India under lockdown

Actor Hina Khan recently posted a picture of a sketch that she made amidst the Coronavirus related self-isolation measure which has been taken up by the people. In the picture posted, she can be seen showing off the sketch she has created while she rests at home. In the sketch, a lock can be seen put on the map of India. Hina Khan has mentioned how her aim is to communicate without words. She has said how the country is facing another difficult challenge here. She also added towards the end that we will get through it as she believes that history repeats itself. Hina Khan has also mentioned how sketching is like meditation for her.

Hina Khan dedicated to sketching this quarantine season

Hina Khan had also recently posted pictures of herself sketching on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, she could be seen sitting on the floor and sketching in casual and comfortable clothes. She also wrote in the caption for the post how this time will pass away soon. She wrote in the caption how everyone will be fine with time. Towards the end, Hina Khan has mentioned how a sketch a day will keep the dullness away. Have a look at the post here.

Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram

