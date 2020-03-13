Hina Khan's Intricate Peacock Design Necklace That You Cannot Miss; See Pics

After Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, Hina Khan is now gearing up for her next titled Lines, by Hussain Khan. Ever since she made her debut in Bollywood, she is turning heads with her glamorous style statements and on-point appearances. Fashion inspiration to many, the actor is very active on social media and keeps updating fans with her whereabouts.

Speaking of which, Hina Khan recently shared a slew of pictures from her photoshoot donning a unique traditional attire and her neckpiece is something you can't miss.

Hina Khan's intricate peacock design neckpiece

Hina Khan's photos in no time set the internet ablaze. On March 11, the actor took to her Instagram to share a series of photographs sporting an experimental traditional outfit. She pulled off a unique saree cum ethnic dress and wore pants. She opted for transparent heels and went to wear a neat hair bun.

Not to miss how she allowed her hair traces to fall on her cheeks. Check out her amazing neckpiece that has peacocks on it. She has also won similar hand bangles too. Indeed, Hina Khan's photos received heaps of praises from fans.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked and is now gearing up for her next titled Lines, alongside Rishi Bhutani. As per reports, the film will trace the story of a Pakistani guy who falls in love with an Indian girl. The movie will be produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal's Hiro Faar Better films.

