When Hina Khan Turned Out To Be A Vision To Behold In Dreamy Grey Dresses; See Here

Hina Khan who recently won one of the most esteemed awards for Best Television Actor Of The Decade is known for several daily soaps and reality shows. The actor gained popularity after her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also gained fame after she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss. Here are the times when Hina Khan pulled off grey dresses flawlessly.

Hina Khan in a grey pantsuit

Hina Khan donned a grey pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor put on an oversized blazer and paired with a grey layer-textured bottom. She paired her pantsuit with a white turtle neck t-shirt. Her whole look was put together with a cream coloured scarf wrapped in a bow on her neck and led on to a wrap-around her waist.

For her makeup, she pulled off a nude makeup palette. Hina Khan completed her look with diamond-studded earrings and a high rise bun.

Wrap-on gown

The actor pulled off a grey checkered gown for a photoshoot. The actor's gown had a bow detailing on her shoulder and it was complemented with a white big belt. The actor completed her look with white stilettos. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with mascara lashed eyes and nude lips. Hina Khan balanced her whole look with a middle-parted sleek ponytail.

