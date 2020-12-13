Hina Khan Talks About Upcoming Digital Project 'Wishlist', Calls It A 'feel Good Movie'

Hina Khan made it big in the Indian television industry with the very loved and high rated TRP daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, the actor has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the audience. Along with being a well-known face in the television industry, Hina Khan has always made a huge name for herself in the Hindi movies and digital industry. Recently, Hina Khan revealed that her upcoming web-movie, Wishlist is a “feel-good movie”.

Also Read | Hina Khan Calls Herself A 'boss Lady' While Sharing Glimpses From Maldives Vacay

Hina Khan’s upcoming digital project

IHina Khan has had a good year in terms of work, despite the global pandemic. From movies to web-series, to music videos to even a special appearance in one of India’s most-watched reality television show, Hina Khan has created a huge buzz and has been on the go with her back-to-back projects this year. Upcoming is Hina Khan’s web-movie, Wishlist, for which the actor had started shooting after her Cannes 2019 stint in Europe. Recently, Hina Khan has revealed that Wishlist is a “feel-good movie”.

Also Read | 'Beauty Queen' Hina Khan's Bikini Photo From The Maldives Causes A Rage On The Internet

Going by the name of the movie, it is all about fulfilling one’s dreams and wishes. Revealing how excited the actor is for the audience to watch this movie, Hina Khan said that she is very excited for Wishlist. Hina Khan revealed that Wishlist is a “feel-good movie” as it is all about fulfilling a person’s wishes, dreams, and aspirations.

The movie will teach people the importance of valuing the people around them. The actor said that in times like these, this movie is definitely going to serve as a happy and motivational watch for the audience and is going to win the hearts of many like none other.

Also Read | Hina Khan Shares Photos From Her Maldives Vacation, Says, 'girls Just Wanna Have Sun'

Hina Khan said that the movie was initially made for a theatrical release across the globe, but because of the unforeseen conditions, the makers of the movie think that that it is best to release the movie on a digital platform first. This digital project is very special for Hina Khan for many reasons as Wishlist also marks Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s first time as producers under the banner of Hiro’s Faar Better Films. Wishlist cast has Hina Khan and Jitendra Rai as the lead characters. The movie is directed by Rahat Kazmi and will be releasing on the OTT platform, MX Player on December 11, 2020.

Also Read | Hina Khan Looks Chic Posing In A White Blanket As She Vacations In Maldives; See Pic

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.