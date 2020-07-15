Hina Khan Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Komolicious' Evening; Nakuul Comments On Her 'looks'

Hina Khan recently took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of her. In this picture, Hina Khan is seen attending an event with subtle facial expression. She is seen wearing a tri-coloured slit gown. Her dress is complemented with a one-shoulder detailing and a shoulder cut-out.

Not to miss the white frontal slit and black strappy wedges that completed her look. For her makeup, Hina Khan kept it minimal with nude makeup look and balanced it with a sleek bun hairdo. Hina Khan shared the picture with the caption, “ #AwardsNight #SunehraRang I miss the Touch. Woh bhi kya din the ðŸ†ðŸ¥‡ This one is from the #IndianTeleAwards. It was a komolicious evening ðŸ™ @indtellyawards” [sic]

Fans in huge number complimented Hina Khan for her look. Some users showered love in the comment section with heart emoticons. One comment that garnered everybody's attention was actor Nakuul Mehta's comment. He wrote, "Stage pe HOST ko in nazron se dekhna band haro. Bechaara, apna kaam kaise karega. ðŸ˜ waise kaafi mazza aya tha host karke ðŸ˜Ž"

Hina Khan's befitting reply to a fan page

Actor Hina Khan is among a few celebrities who have kept fans updated amid lockdown with regular workout videos and pictures on social media. This in return has earned her much appreciation and followers over the same. Recently, the actor was trolled by one of her fan pages on Twitter after the page pointed out that the actor should stop posting gym reel and upload quality content.

The fan page shared a screenshot of Hina’s reel gym video that garnered 10 million views on Instagram. Calling out the actor, the follower was shocked to see the number of views that were increasing every second. The follower asked Hina to stop posting workout videos and start uploading some real quality content.

After reading the post, Hina gave a befitting reply to the fan and wrote that posting anything on her social media is completely her personal choice. The actor further mentioned that the user might have a right to express his views, but what will go on her social media handles is her choice. The actor also wrote that her workout videos inspire millions so for her those are quality content too.

10 freaking million views on Hina's Reel Video ðŸ˜²ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜²ðŸ˜³

This is insane @eyehinakhan !



Stop posting gym reel & upload quality content only pic.twitter.com/79hv4bBGiJ — HinaSlaysâœ¨ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@hina_slays) July 13, 2020

My dear,

You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone.

If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love thoughâ¤ï¸ https://t.co/BF0mWyGQvi — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) July 13, 2020

