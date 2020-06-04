Nakuul Mehta Hilariously Trolls Hina Khan; Says 'Kya Dandruff Ne Kiya Tumhe Bhi Pareshaan'

Hina Khan recently shared a stunning picture of herself in formals and flaunted her wavy hairstyle. While fans rushed to comment on her photo, Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta took a fun dig on her and commented, "Kya dandruff ne kiya tumhe bhi pareshaan?" Whereas, actors, Parth Samthaan, Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Banerjee and many others dropped endearing comments on Hina Khan's post. Take a look.

Watch Hina Khan's post here

Nakuul Mehta's comment:

Also Read | Anya Singh's Pictures With Nakuul Mehta Prove They Are Best Friends

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna And Nakuul Mehta: Throwback To Their Best Scenes From Ishqbaaz

Hina Khan recently borrowed her mother's raincoat for her workout session in the rains. Hina on her Instagram story posted several videos and pictures of herself walking in her vicinity. It seems that even the rainfall did not deter the actor from her daily workout sessions. Not having her own raincoat, she borrowed her mother's coat to get soaked in the rain. In one of the pictures, she wrote, "I realised I don't have a raincoat This is my mommy's raincoat".

Meanwhile, Hina Khan also shared a slew of stunning pictures of herself in chic yellow attire and flaunted her abs. She captioned the post as, "Don’t wish for a good body, work for it. I request you all to not settle for less.. To all you people out there if you have time to do a hundred other things then plz make time and workout and stay fit." Further, Hina Khan mentioned that "People do not lack in strength, they lack will #InspireDontMisguide." Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on Hina Khan's photos.

Recently, the Smartphone actor posted a throwback picture that made boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal feel 'Haye Garmi’. She shared her bikini-clad pictures with white sand all over her body. The beautiful backdrop of the clear sea made a beautiful frame. Not only Rocky but Pooja Banerjee, Ekta Kapoor, Aamna Sharif and others also commented on her stunning photos. Hina Khan recently met beau Rocky Jaiswal after ages amid the lockdown and shared a happy selfie too.

Nakuul Mehta, on the other hand, is also an all-time active member of social media. He keeps sharing snippets of his indoor whereabouts on Instagram. From making fun videos with wife Jankee Parekh Mehta to cooking, and sharing throwback pictures from the archives, Nakuul Mehta's pictures in no time, receive heaps of praises and comments from fans. Take a look at some of his posts here.

Also Read | Sanaya Irani & Nakuul Mehta request fans to help strays as Cyclone Nisarga approaches

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.